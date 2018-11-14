Fuel Tech (FTEK) Announces Earnings Results

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $1.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuel Tech stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 2,763.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,072 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.23% of Fuel Tech worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

