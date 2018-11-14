Futura Medical plc. (LON:FUM) insider Jonathan David Freeman bought 7,478 shares of Futura Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £523.46 ($683.99).

Shares of Futura Medical stock opened at GBX 6.92 ($0.09) on Wednesday. Futura Medical plc. has a 52-week low of GBX 21.65 ($0.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 62.50 ($0.82).

Get Futura Medical alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Futura Medical plc. (FUM) Insider Purchases £523.46 in Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/futura-medical-plc-fum-insider-purchases-523-46-in-stock.html.

Futura Medical Company Profile

Futura Medical plc develops products for the prescription and consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual healthcare and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that incorporates an erectogenic gel to help men maintain a firmer erection during intercourse whilst wearing a condom.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Futura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.