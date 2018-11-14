Futura Medical plc. (FUM) Insider Purchases £523.46 in Stock

Futura Medical plc. (LON:FUM) insider Jonathan David Freeman bought 7,478 shares of Futura Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £523.46 ($683.99).
Shares of Futura Medical stock opened at GBX 6.92 ($0.09) on Wednesday. Futura Medical plc. has a 52-week low of GBX 21.65 ($0.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 62.50 ($0.82).
Futura Medical Company Profile
Futura Medical plc develops products for the prescription and consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual healthcare and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that incorporates an erectogenic gel to help men maintain a firmer erection during intercourse whilst wearing a condom.
Further Reading: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Futura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.