FY2018 Earnings Estimate for First Choice Healthcare Solutions Inc Issued By Dougherty & Co (FCHS)

First Choice Healthcare Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:FCHS) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co cut their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Choice Healthcare Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 9th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for First Choice Healthcare Solutions’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). First Choice Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million.

FCHS stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. First Choice Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of -0.02.

First Choice Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. Its network of non-physician-owned medical centers offer musculoskeletal and rehabilitative care services specializing in orthopaedics, spine surgery, interventional pain management, and ambulatory surgical care.

