FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Funko Inc (FNKO) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) – SunTrust Banks upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for Funko in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Funko’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.07 million. Funko had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.55%. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Funko from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Funko from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Funko in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.00 target price on Funko and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $15.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $757.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.55. Funko has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $31.12.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $203,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,101,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Funko by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 11,380 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter worth $1,241,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter worth $1,567,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.59% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, bobble head, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

