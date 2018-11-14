FY2018 Earnings Forecast for International Seaways Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (INSW)

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of International Seaways in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of ($2.43) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.60). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.59 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 78.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on International Seaways in a report on Friday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $17.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.17 million, a PE ratio of -58.93 and a beta of -0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $24.78.

In related news, major shareholder Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,163,763.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 101,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,931,787.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,460,933 shares of company stock valued at $51,043,973 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in International Seaways by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,288,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,818,000 after purchasing an additional 428,321 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in International Seaways by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,156,000 after buying an additional 229,499 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $956,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 14, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 55 vessels, including 1 ultra large crude carrier, 14 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 7 Aframaxes, 12 Panamaxes, and 13 medium range tankers.

