FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

NUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup set a $88.00 target price on Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $66.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $88.68.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $675.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.99 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 5.93%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invictus RG bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $500,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $852,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after buying an additional 80,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $163,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $568,550. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 45.20%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

