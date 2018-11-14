FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Issued By KeyCorp (PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2018 EPS estimates for Park-Ohio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.96 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.86. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.00 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 16.17%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PKOH. ValuEngine raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Park-Ohio in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Park-Ohio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $36.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $467.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.75. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $32.32 and a 1-year high of $47.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

In other news, insider Edward F. Crawford sold 48,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $1,955,869.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,522,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,783,987.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 17.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 414,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 9.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 6.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

