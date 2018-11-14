FY2018 EPS Estimates for American Renal Associates Holdings Inc Decreased by SunTrust Banks (ARA)

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for American Renal Associates in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for American Renal Associates’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $211.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ARA. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Renal Associates from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of NYSE ARA opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. American Renal Associates has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The company has a market cap of $544.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 31.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 1.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 691,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 12.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after purchasing an additional 133,940 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 39.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after purchasing an additional 194,395 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

