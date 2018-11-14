FY2018 EPS Estimates for Bridgepoint Education Inc (BPI) Lifted by Piper Jaffray Companies

Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Bridgepoint Education in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Appert now expects that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Bridgepoint Education’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

BPI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgepoint Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Bridgepoint Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Bridgepoint Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bridgepoint Education in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Bridgepoint Education stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. Bridgepoint Education has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $13.63. The stock has a market cap of $212.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.24.

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.25 million. Bridgepoint Education had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 3.96%. Bridgepoint Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Bridgepoint Education by 22.9% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bridgepoint Education by 18.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bridgepoint Education by 36.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bridgepoint Education by 1.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Bridgepoint Education by 35.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgepoint Education Company Profile

Bridgepoint Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

