FY2018 EPS Estimates for Cascades Inc (CAS) Increased by Analyst

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cascades in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 9th. Desjardins analyst K. Howlett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cascades has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.42.

CAS opened at C$10.72 on Monday. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$9.88 and a 12-month high of C$16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.13, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.19 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.78%.

In other news, Director Charles Malo sold 9,432 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.08, for a total transaction of C$123,370.56.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

