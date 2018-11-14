FY2018 EPS Estimates for CUI Global Inc Lifted by Analyst (CUI)

CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2018 EPS estimates for CUI Global in a research report issued on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.50). B. Riley also issued estimates for CUI Global’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. CUI Global had a negative return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $24.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.03 million.

CUI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CUI Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised CUI Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:CUI opened at $1.66 on Monday. CUI Global has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CUI Global by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 575,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 40,719 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of CUI Global by 52.2% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 408,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 140,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CUI Global by 16.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CUI Global by 23.3% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 178,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 33,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of CUI Global in the second quarter worth about $238,000. 54.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUI Global Company Profile

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

