FY2018 EPS Estimates for Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) Decreased by Analyst

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood decreased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Global Medical REIT in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 7th. Boenning Scattergood analyst M. Ross now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. Boenning Scattergood has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on shares of Global Medical REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 25,321 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc operates as a development stage company that intends to develop and manage a portfolio of healthcare real estate assets and properties. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

