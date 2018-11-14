FY2018 EPS Estimates for Lassonde Industries Inc (LAS) Lowered by Desjardins

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lassonde Industries in a report released on Sunday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.95 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.51. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q4 2018 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $12.83 EPS.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

TSE LAS opened at C$257.12 on Wednesday. Lassonde Industries has a one year low of C$209.50 and a one year high of C$269.18.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.