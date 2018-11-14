FY2018 EPS Estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) Boosted by William Blair

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2018 EPS estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 7th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.74) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.90). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($2.52) EPS.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on RCKT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.73 on Monday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 13.27.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.