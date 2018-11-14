FY2018 EPS Estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc Boosted by Analyst (SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report issued on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Crockett now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.49. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $766.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.56 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBGI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

SBGI opened at $31.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.28. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $40.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

