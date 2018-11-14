FY2018 EPS Estimates for True North Commercial Lowered by Analyst (TNT)

True North Commercial (TSE:TNT) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of True North Commercial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 12th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. Raymond James also issued estimates for True North Commercial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Shares of TNT stock opened at C$6.62 on Wednesday. True North Commercial has a 12 month low of C$5.93 and a 12 month high of C$7.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th.

