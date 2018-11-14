FY2018 EPS Estimates for Veoneer Inc (VNE) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Veoneer in a research report issued on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Kurian now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.00) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.64). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Veoneer’s FY2019 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VNE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Veoneer to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

Shares of NYSE VNE opened at $33.70 on Monday. Veoneer has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78). The business had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.60 million.

In related news, EVP Arthur Blanchford purchased 632 shares of Veoneer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.68 per share, for a total transaction of $32,661.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jan Carlson purchased 50,000 shares of Veoneer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $2,532,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNE. Folketrygdfondet acquired a new stake in Veoneer in the second quarter worth $11,897,000. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the second quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter valued at about $7,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

