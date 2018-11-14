FY2019 Earnings Estimate for ECN Capital Corp (ECN) Issued By Cormark

ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for ECN Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 13th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.30.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ECN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.60 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. CIBC reduced their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.84.

ECN opened at C$3.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.03. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$3.13 and a 12 month high of C$4.18.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$85.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$65.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 15,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,300.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 344,477 shares of company stock worth $1,310,500.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp., an independent financial services company, originates, co-invests in, and manages asset-based financing and related service programs. The company operates through four segments: Home Improvement Finance, Manufactured Housing Finance, Rail Finance, and Aviation Finance. The Home Improvement Finance segment primarily provides prime and super-prime retail installment contracts to finance home improvement projects in the U.S.

