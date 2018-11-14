FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Halcon Resources Corp Issued By Seaport Global Securities (HK)

Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Halcon Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, November 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Halcon Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Halcon Resources alerts:

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Halcon Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 101.20%. The company had revenue of $61.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Imperial Capital set a $6.00 target price on Halcon Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Halcon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Halcon Resources from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Halcon Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halcon Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.54.

NYSE:HK opened at $3.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Halcon Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $531.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 4.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Halcon Resources by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,749 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 190,968 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halcon Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halcon Resources by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,234,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,318,000 after buying an additional 658,502 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halcon Resources by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 392,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 155,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Halcon Resources by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 878,551 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 259,500 shares in the last quarter.

Halcon Resources Company Profile

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2018, the company held interests in 21,679 net acres in the Monument Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas; and 27,035 net acres in the Hackberry Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Halcon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halcon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.