FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Home Capital Group Inc Issued By National Bank Financial (HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Home Capital Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.62. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$101.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$100.20 million.

HCG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$16.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Home Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.43.

Shares of HCG opened at C$17.34 on Monday. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$12.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.63.

In other news, insider Bradley William Kotush acquired 10,000 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,600.00. Also, Director Alan Roy Hibben acquired 2,200 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.98 per share, with a total value of C$30,756.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $396,456.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.