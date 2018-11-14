FY2019 Earnings Forecast for National Energy Services (NESR) Issued By National Bank Financial

National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for National Energy Services in a report issued on Thursday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now expects that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NESR. Evercore ISI started coverage on National Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on National Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ NESR opened at $10.30 on Monday. National Energy Services has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NESR. Crystal Rock Capital Management boosted its stake in National Energy Services by 64.5% in the second quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 378,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 148,236 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in National Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $9,887,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in National Energy Services in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in National Energy Services by 30,262.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Energy Services

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. intends to engage in merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

