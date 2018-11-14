FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) Issued By Desjardins

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.08. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SLF. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

SLF stock opened at $36.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $35.78 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 36.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,075,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,503 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 19.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,771,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,994 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.9% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,596,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 285.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,529,000 after purchasing an additional 829,711 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 179.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 519,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 333,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.63%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

