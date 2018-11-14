FY2020 EPS Estimates for Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) Lowered by Analyst

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Theravance Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.05) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.00). Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TBPH. ValuEngine raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

TBPH opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $35.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 505.90% and a negative net margin of 513.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $662,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bradford J. Shafer sold 7,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $197,267.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 6,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $182,200.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.