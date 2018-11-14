Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 11,828 Shares of Moneygram International Inc (MGI)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 552,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Moneygram International were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Moneygram International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Moneygram International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Moneygram International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its position in Moneygram International by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Moneygram International by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,319 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MGI shares. Evercore ISI cut Moneygram International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut Moneygram International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moneygram International from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $6.63.

Shares of MGI stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $120.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.02. Moneygram International Inc has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $14.97.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.73 million. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. Moneygram International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moneygram International Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

