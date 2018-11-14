Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (AP)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,073 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 3.54% of Ampco-Pittsburgh worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the second quarter valued at about $435,000. Fondren Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the second quarter valued at about $1,041,000. 22NW LP raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 33.2% in the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 161,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 40,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 30.6% in the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 178,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 41,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AP opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $112.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th.

In related news, insider Rodney Scagline acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $36,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,203.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; ingot and open-die forged products for use in the oil and gas, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries; and cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, hot strip finishing, roughing mills, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities.

