GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GLPG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised GALAPAGOS NV/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.00.

GLPG traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,637. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $122.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.84 and a beta of 1.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 20.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 7.7% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the second quarter worth $249,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the second quarter worth $720,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 9.3% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,424,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,335,000 after buying an additional 121,415 shares during the last quarter. 14.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.