GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG) Receives $117.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $92.00 price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the third quarter worth approximately $19,841,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 9.3% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,424,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,335,000 after buying an additional 121,415 shares in the last quarter. Aquilo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the second quarter worth approximately $6,088,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 52.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 190,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,404,000 after buying an additional 65,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the third quarter worth approximately $6,746,000. 14.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $102.79 on Friday. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 52-week low of $84.13 and a 52-week high of $122.28.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

