Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVMT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

DVMT opened at $101.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.40. Dell Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $64.96 and a 52 week high of $103.60.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies had a positive return on equity of 30.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/gamco-investors-inc-et-al-has-1-29-million-holdings-in-dell-technologies-inc-dvmt.html.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Client Solutions Group (CSG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), and VMware. The CSG segment offers hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks, and workstations; and branded peripherals, including monitors and projectors; third-party software and peripherals; and attached software, peripherals, and services comprising support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.