Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.49 Million Position in Consol Energy Inc (CEIX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.13% of Consol Energy worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 1,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Consol Energy stock opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Consol Energy Inc has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). Consol Energy had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consol Energy Inc will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CEIX. Zacks Investment Research cut Consol Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Consol Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Consol Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey.

