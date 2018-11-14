Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Vitamin Shoppe Inc (VSI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 347,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Vitamin Shoppe were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Vitamin Shoppe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vitamin Shoppe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vitamin Shoppe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vitamin Shoppe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vitamin Shoppe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Vitamin Shoppe alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on VSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vitamin Shoppe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vitamin Shoppe in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vitamin Shoppe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Vitamin Shoppe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th.

VSI stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.23. Vitamin Shoppe Inc has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $276.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.79 million. Vitamin Shoppe had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vitamin Shoppe Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sharon M. Leite purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $69,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/gamco-investors-inc-et-al-has-1-78-million-holdings-in-vitamin-shoppe-inc-vsi.html.

Vitamin Shoppe Company Profile

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a omni-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for vitamin, mineral, and supplement products, as well as develops and markets own branded products.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vitamin Shoppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitamin Shoppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.