Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Takes $2.10 Million Position in Mazor Robotics Ltd – (MZOR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Mazor Robotics Ltd – (NASDAQ:MZOR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.14% of Mazor Robotics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mazor Robotics during the second quarter valued at $451,000. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its position in Mazor Robotics by 19.7% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 506,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,099,000 after buying an additional 83,387 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Mazor Robotics by 1,358.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 45,278 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Mazor Robotics during the second quarter valued at $1,170,000. Finally, Kassirer Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Mazor Robotics during the third quarter valued at $1,166,000. 22.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MZOR opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -116.28 and a beta of 1.32. Mazor Robotics Ltd – has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $76.56.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mazor Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised Mazor Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mazor Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mazor Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Mazor Robotics Company Profile

Mazor Robotics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of medical devices for supporting surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery in the United States and internationally. It operates in the field of computer assisted surgery that enable the use of surgical instruments with high precision and minimal invasiveness and that simplifies complex surgical procedures.

