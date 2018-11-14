GATX Co. (GATX) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 63.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in GATX were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of GATX by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 168,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 23,554 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 2,869 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $234,483.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,245.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 20,743 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.94, for a total value of $1,782,653.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,463,259.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,374,186. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GATX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.00 price target on GATX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of GATX in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on GATX from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. GATX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of GATX opened at $78.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $91.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $349.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.00 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 37.15%. GATX’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.45%.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

