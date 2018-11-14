Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $258,502.00

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Gene Source Code Chain has a total market cap of $3.03 million and $258,502.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and FCoin. During the last seven days, Gene Source Code Chain has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain launched on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,944,799 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official website is www.gscchain.org. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1.

Buying and Selling Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gene Source Code Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gene Source Code Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

