GeneNews (GNWSF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GeneNews (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 15th.

GeneNews (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

GNWSF remained flat at $$0.03 on Wednesday. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200. GeneNews has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.19.

About GeneNews

GeneNews Limited focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology, the Sentinel Principle, identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

