Genomic Health (GHDX) Receives “Hold” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Genomic Health has been outperforming its industry. We are encouraged by the year-over-year rise in revenues in the last reported quarter, led by solid performances in the United States and globally. Within the prostate cancer space, the company saw increasing private coverage for the Oncotype DX GPS test. The company also witnessed a series of favorable developments with respect to its Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score tests. In this regard, Genomic Health received public coverage with the province of New Brunswickfor using the Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score test in early-stage breast cancer patients with node-negative disease. The company continues to gain from the implementation of both revised PAMA reimbursement rate and AJCC staging criteria. However, Genomic Health’s sole reliance on the Breast Oncotype DX test is a concern. Also, tough rivalry poses threat.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Genomic Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genomic Health from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHDX traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.42. 5,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,755.00 and a beta of 0.44. Genomic Health has a 1-year low of $26.54 and a 1-year high of $92.18.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million. Genomic Health had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Genomic Health will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Fred E. Cohen sold 8,250 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $507,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,648,433.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Shak sold 5,500 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $346,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 545,394 shares of company stock worth $42,271,195 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 28,710 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genomic Health by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,446,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,891,000 after acquiring an additional 770,413 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Genomic Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Genomic Health by 2,575.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 21,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Genomic Health by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Genomic Health Company Profile

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

