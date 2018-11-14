Geodrill (GEO) Price Target Lowered to C$2.75 at Cormark

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$3.75 to C$2.75 in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Geodrill from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday.

TSE:GEO opened at C$1.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Geodrill has a fifty-two week low of C$1.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.33.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$35.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.29 million. Analysts forecast that Geodrill will post 0.219999984722223 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd purchased 47,200 shares of Geodrill stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,744.00.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to various mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, directional, RC grade control, water bore, and underground drilling services.

