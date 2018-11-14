Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on November 30th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th.

Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of 94.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.5%.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,857. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $564.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 13.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Boenning Scattergood set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring,owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through July 2018,Gladstone Commercial has paid 162 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

