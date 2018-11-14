Glenveagh Properties (GLV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.81

Glenveagh Properties PLC (LON:GLV) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01), with a volume of 34034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.95 ($1.10).

In other Glenveagh Properties news, insider Justin Bickle bought 50,000 shares of Glenveagh Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £53,500 ($69,907.23).

Glenveagh Properties Company Profile (LON:GLV)

Glenveagh Properties PLC builds and sells houses and apartments in the Greater Dublin Area, Ireland. It also offers construction and asset advisory services. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

