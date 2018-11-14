Shares of Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc (CVE:DFS) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 124000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Get Global Daily Fantasy Sports alerts:

In other news, Director Michele Marrandino sold 168,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$25,200.00.

WARNING: “Global Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.10” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/global-daily-fantasy-sports-dfs-hits-new-1-year-low-at-0-10.html.

About Global Daily Fantasy Sports (CVE:DFS)

Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc operates in daily fantasy sports (DFS) industry. It offers DFS software and network, which enables its licensed customers to offer a customized and branded DFS product to their end users. The company was formerly known as Lariat Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc in June 2016.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Global Daily Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Daily Fantasy Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.