Global Energy Metals (GEMC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Shares of Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 79000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.85.

About Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC)

Global Energy Metals Corporation explores for resource properties in Canada. The company explores for cobalt, copper, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in northwestern Ontario. Global Energy Metals Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

