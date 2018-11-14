Global Financial Private Capital LLC Has $678,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSIE. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 102,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $32.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.0458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

