Global Financial Private Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (IYC)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (BMV:IYC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYC. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after buying an additional 41,308 shares during the last quarter.
BMV:IYC opened at $199.02 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. has a 1-year low of $2,870.00 and a 1-year high of $3,650.00.
