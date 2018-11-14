Global Financial Private Capital LLC Sells 2,312 Shares of Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,135 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 669.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.04 per share, with a total value of $270,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,600.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $809,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,832 shares of company stock worth $15,052,087. 3.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $51.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Starbucks to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $67.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $68.98. The stock has a market cap of $91.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 86.33%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.50%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

