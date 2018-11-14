Global Gardens Group (VGM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Global Gardens Group (CVE:VGM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 6200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

About Global Gardens Group (CVE:VGM)

Global Gardens Group Inc develops and sells plant-based beverages in Canada. The company offers vegetable based alternative milk products. It provides vegetable based non-dairy beverages under the Veggemo brand. The company is based in Richmond, Canada.

