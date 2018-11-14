Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Monday. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s FY2018 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 9.87%. Analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 438,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. RMR Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Advisors LLC now owns 437,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 35,126 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 370.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 180,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 30,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc operates as a development stage company that intends to develop and manage a portfolio of healthcare real estate assets and properties. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

