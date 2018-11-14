Global Ports (GPH) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Global Ports in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.

Shares of LON:GPH opened at GBX 485 ($6.34) on Tuesday. Global Ports has a 52-week low of GBX 5.21 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 762 ($9.96).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. This represents a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Global Ports’s previous dividend of $20.10.

Global Ports Company Profile

Global Ports Holding PLC operates ports primarily in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, and Italy. It operates cruise ports for cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage and marine vehicle trade businesses.

