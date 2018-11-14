Globex Mining Enterprises Inc (TSE:GMX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 126400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 10.16 and a quick ratio of 8.85.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Globex Mining Enterprises (GMX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.27” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/globex-mining-enterprises-gmx-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-0-27.html.

About Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX)

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 162 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, and lithium, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potash, feldspar, pyrophyllite, and talc and magnesite.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Globex Mining Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globex Mining Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.