Globex Mining Enterprises (GMX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.27

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc (TSE:GMX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 126400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 10.16 and a quick ratio of 8.85.
About Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX)
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 162 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, and lithium, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potash, feldspar, pyrophyllite, and talc and magnesite.
Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for Globex Mining Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globex Mining Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.