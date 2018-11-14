Globex Mining Enterprises Inc (TSE:GMX) Director Jack Stoch acquired 39,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,665.00.

Jack Stoch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 1st, Jack Stoch acquired 20,000 shares of Globex Mining Enterprises stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 30th, Jack Stoch bought 12,500 shares of Globex Mining Enterprises stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$3,500.00.

Shares of TSE:GMX opened at C$0.27 on Wednesday. Globex Mining Enterprises Inc has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Globex Mining Enterprises Inc (GMX) Director Jack Stoch Buys 39,500 Shares” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/globex-mining-enterprises-inc-gmx-director-jack-stoch-buys-39500-shares.html.

Globex Mining Enterprises Company Profile

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 162 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, and lithium, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potash, feldspar, pyrophyllite, and talc and magnesite.

