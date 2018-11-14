GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.02

GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 14563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

GLYC has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Sunday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $528.43 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 3.08.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that GlycoMimetics Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GlycoMimetics news, SVP John L. Magnani sold 14,200 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $198,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,167.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John L. Magnani sold 25,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,167.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 136.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,803,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,375 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 5.9% in the second quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 9,089,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,606,000 after purchasing an additional 504,913 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 18.2% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,961,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,765,000 after purchasing an additional 456,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,598,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 392.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 331,581 shares during the period.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. Its advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and has evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc The company's drug candidate, GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist, is evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

