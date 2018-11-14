Gocompare.Com Group (GOCO) Shares Up 7.5%

Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) shares shot up 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 81 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 79.30 ($1.04). 491,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 522,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.80 ($0.96).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOCO. Liberum Capital cut their target price on Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 118 ($1.54) target price on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 126.60 ($1.65).

Get Gocompare.Com Group alerts:

In related news, insider Ashley Steel purchased 38,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £29,775.13 ($38,906.48). Also, insider Joe Hurd purchased 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £2,487.78 ($3,250.73). Insiders purchased a total of 44,380 shares of company stock worth $3,494,410 over the last ninety days.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Gocompare.Com Group (GOCO) Shares Up 7.5%” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/gocompare-com-group-goco-shares-up-7-5.html.

About Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO)

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Gocompare.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gocompare.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.